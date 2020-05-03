Robert "Bobby" Mitchell, formerly of Virginia Beach, passed away April 24, 2020 at age 77. His memory lives on with his daughters, Roberta Fogg, Lisa Bastien, Lori Crockett and Veronica Mitchell, 9 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and his siblings, Patricia Nalepka, Alan Mitchell and Don Mitchell. He served in the US Army and retired from the William Wrigley Company. His parents, Robert and Meredith Mitchell and two granddaughters, Brittany Fogg and Christy Cox White preceded him in death.



