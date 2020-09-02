Robert Anthony Butler, 42, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, August 30, 2020. He is preceded in death by his father John Robert Butler. Robert leaves behind his mother, Patricia Mary Butler, his brother, Michael Butler and his sister, Michele Seay. Viewing will be held for family and friends at HD Oliver Funeral Apts, 2002 Laskin Rd (Virginia Beach) on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 6pm to 8pm. A graveside service will be held at 11am on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Eastern Shore Chapel Cemetery, 2020 Laskin Rd (Virginia Beach). Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com
