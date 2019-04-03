Robert Britton Glisson, 87, was welcomed into heaven by his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on March 28, 2019. Bob was born in 1931 in Girard, GA to the late Duncan G. and Leona Myers Glisson. In 1951 at the age of 19, Bob was the youngest graduate of High Point College with his B.S. in Accounting. After graduation he served in the U.S. Naval Reserve for 2 years during the Korean War, stationed in Norfolk, VA. Bob worked for Colonial Stores, the IRS and CPA firm, Waller & Woodhouse. He became a partner with Waller & Woodhouse after earning his CPA designation in 1969. Waller & Woodhouse later merged with Price Waterhouse, where Bob retired as partner in 1986. After a brief retirement, he continued to offer his skills as a tax consultant with Wall, Einhorn & Chernitzer. Bob was very active and served in leadership positions with local, state and national tax and estate planning policy organizations, including serving as President of the Tax Committee of VA Society of CPAs in 1979. He also served as treasurer and on the deacon boards of several churches. Bob enjoyed ballroom dancing, golf, bridge and traveling/cruising. Bob was predeceased by his beloved wife of 52 years, Ruth; daughter, Amy Glisson Cocke; and brother, Donald Glisson. Left to cherish his memory is his loving son, Britton Lee Glisson (Susan) of Doswell, VA; son-in- law, Gregory Cocke of Bumpass, VA; grandchildren, Geoffrey (Ari), Andrew (Monica), Claire (Charlie), Emily, Brandon, and Britton; great grandchildren, Avery, Dawson, Cloe, and Jack; and a host of the other family and friends. A life celebration service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 2:30 pm at the Westminster Canterbury Chapel with Chaplain Jennifer Spivey officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Church Ashland or the Westminster Canterbury Foundation or the Ruth M. Glisson Scholarship Fund at EVMS or the Wycliffe Presbyterian Church of Virginia Beach, all care of www.TMCFunding.com. Express condolences to the family at www.altmeyerfh.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019