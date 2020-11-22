1/
Robert B. Hooten
Robert Baldwin Hooten, 74, passed away 11/15/2020.

Bobby was born on 6/4/1946 in Norfolk, VA to the late William H. & Elizabeth H. Hooten. He is survived by his wife, Lennie; daughter, Melanie (Parish); son, Jonathan; beloved granddaughters, Yakira, Adaira, and Joanna; a sister, Martha Messersmith (David); and half-brother, Bill. He is preceded in death by his brother; Billy.

He was an Air Force vet serving in Vietnam. He worked many years at Rich's Bakery Co., Hermes Abrasives, and with VBCPS as a Security Assistant at Windsor Oaks & Fairfield E.S. where he greeted his special friends, the children, every day. But, Bobby will best be remembered as "the big man in red" each holiday season. It was the highlight of his life, looking forward to seeing each child grow year to year & to meet new ones as well.

Bobby was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles at VB Aerie #3204, serving in offices up to Worthy President, and in the State where he was a Past State Worthy President and in the Hall of Fame. He was a member of the Knights of Pythias Lodge #169 & #10 holding offices up to Grand Chancellor.

A remembrance of life will be held at a later day. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to a charity for Diabetes or Kidney research.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

8 entries
November 21, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Stephanie crumb
November 21, 2020
What an amazing Santa. Close to 25 years for our family.
Stephanie crumb
Acquaintance
November 19, 2020
So sorry for your loss. You are all in my prayers.
Judy Robertson
Friend
November 19, 2020
He was the best nurse and security guard I ever worked. With. He love children and his coworkers. He is missed and loved by many.
Linda Hefner
Friend
November 19, 2020
We had a good run brother gonna miss u c u again RIP my prayers r with the family
Danny Wiggins
November 19, 2020
Lennie, Jon and Bobby's family,

May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Bobby will be missed tremendously by so many. Sending prayers, hugs and much love. RIP Bobby and fly high with the angels. God Bless.
Mary Burch
Friend
November 19, 2020
Bobby you will be missed, Hugs and love to your family
Don Burch
Friend
November 19, 2020
Bobby Hooten was a gentle giant of a man. He loved children and helping people who needed help. Not only was he my Eagle Brother. But I am so proud to say he was my friend. RIP Santa
David Limerick
Friend
