Robert Baldwin Hooten, 74, passed away 11/15/2020.



Bobby was born on 6/4/1946 in Norfolk, VA to the late William H. & Elizabeth H. Hooten. He is survived by his wife, Lennie; daughter, Melanie (Parish); son, Jonathan; beloved granddaughters, Yakira, Adaira, and Joanna; a sister, Martha Messersmith (David); and half-brother, Bill. He is preceded in death by his brother; Billy.



He was an Air Force vet serving in Vietnam. He worked many years at Rich's Bakery Co., Hermes Abrasives, and with VBCPS as a Security Assistant at Windsor Oaks & Fairfield E.S. where he greeted his special friends, the children, every day. But, Bobby will best be remembered as "the big man in red" each holiday season. It was the highlight of his life, looking forward to seeing each child grow year to year & to meet new ones as well.



Bobby was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles at VB Aerie #3204, serving in offices up to Worthy President, and in the State where he was a Past State Worthy President and in the Hall of Fame. He was a member of the Knights of Pythias Lodge #169 & #10 holding offices up to Grand Chancellor.



A remembrance of life will be held at a later day. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to a charity for Diabetes or Kidney research.



