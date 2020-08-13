1/1
Robert B. Lewis III
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert B. Lewis, III went to his heavenly home on August 3, 2020. He was 88 years old. He devoted his life to his children and grandchildren. He loved painting and was an amazing artist. He retired from NNSY as an Electronic Technician in the Combat Systems and served in the US Navy.

Robert was predeceased by his wife Betty H. Lewis and his parents Robert B. Lewis, Jr. and Mary D. Lewis. Left to cherish his memory are his brother William E. Lewis (Barb), his sister Mary Anne Currey, his son Robert B. Lewis, IV (Kim), his son Steven T. Lewis, Sr. (Debbie), his daughter Terrie L. Crummett (Bill), and his grandchildren Steven Jr. (Carmen), Ryan, Taryn, Garrett, Brendan, Madison and Halle and his great-grandchildren Vega and Ripley.

The family suggests donations to the Alzheimer's Association in his memory.

A graveside service with military honors will be held in Churchland Baptist Church Cemetery at 10 AM Saturday, August 15 conducted by Dr. Wilber Kersey, Pastor of Court Street Baptist Church. Loving Funeral Home is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Loving Funeral Home
3225 Academy Avenue
Portsmouth, VA 23703
(757) 484-3373
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved