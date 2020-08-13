Robert B. Lewis, III went to his heavenly home on August 3, 2020. He was 88 years old. He devoted his life to his children and grandchildren. He loved painting and was an amazing artist. He retired from NNSY as an Electronic Technician in the Combat Systems and served in the US Navy.
Robert was predeceased by his wife Betty H. Lewis and his parents Robert B. Lewis, Jr. and Mary D. Lewis. Left to cherish his memory are his brother William E. Lewis (Barb), his sister Mary Anne Currey, his son Robert B. Lewis, IV (Kim), his son Steven T. Lewis, Sr. (Debbie), his daughter Terrie L. Crummett (Bill), and his grandchildren Steven Jr. (Carmen), Ryan, Taryn, Garrett, Brendan, Madison and Halle and his great-grandchildren Vega and Ripley.
The family suggests donations to the Alzheimer's Association
in his memory.
A graveside service with military honors will be held in Churchland Baptist Church Cemetery at 10 AM Saturday, August 15 conducted by Dr. Wilber Kersey, Pastor of Court Street Baptist Church. Loving Funeral Home is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com
.