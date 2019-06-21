|
|
Courtland â€" Robert Burwell â€œBobâ€ Marshall, 56, passed away June 18, 2019 in his home. Born in Lynchburg, he was predeceased by his father Richard Melvin Marshall, III and a brother John Marshall. Bob was a graduate of Liberty University and an Assistant Store Manager at Loweâ€™s in Franklin. He attended Kingdom Life Church.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife Angela Copeland Marshall; his mother Martha Byerly Marshall of Florida; his step-mother Betty Marshall of Virginia Beach; three sons Christopher Ryan Marshall of Wisconsin and Charles Edward Smith, Jr. and Johnathan Burwell Marshall both of Courtland; and a brother Richard Melvin Marshall, IV of Crozet.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, June 22, 2019 in Kingdom Life Church with Pastor Matthew Kidd officiating. The family will receive friends from 7 to 8:30 PM Friday, June 21, in Kingdom Life Church. www.wrightfuneralhome.org
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 21, 2019