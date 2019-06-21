The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
WRIGHT FUNERAL HOME
206 W. 4TH AVENUE
Franklin, VA 23851-1734
(757) 562-4144
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Kingdom Life Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Kingdom Life Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Marshall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert B. Marshall

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert B. Marshall Obituary
Courtland â€" Robert Burwell â€œBobâ€ Marshall, 56, passed away June 18, 2019 in his home. Born in Lynchburg, he was predeceased by his father Richard Melvin Marshall, III and a brother John Marshall. Bob was a graduate of Liberty University and an Assistant Store Manager at Loweâ€™s in Franklin. He attended Kingdom Life Church.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife Angela Copeland Marshall; his mother Martha Byerly Marshall of Florida; his step-mother Betty Marshall of Virginia Beach; three sons Christopher Ryan Marshall of Wisconsin and Charles Edward Smith, Jr. and Johnathan Burwell Marshall both of Courtland; and a brother Richard Melvin Marshall, IV of Crozet.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, June 22, 2019 in Kingdom Life Church with Pastor Matthew Kidd officiating. The family will receive friends from 7 to 8:30 PM Friday, June 21, in Kingdom Life Church. www.wrightfuneralhome.org
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of WRIGHT FUNERAL HOME
Download Now