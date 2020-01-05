The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Loving Funeral Home
3225 Academy Avenue
Portsmouth, VA 23703
(757) 484-3373
Robert B. "Bob" Mason

Robert B. "Bob" Mason, 87, beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away on Jan. 3, 2020. He was an Airforce Veteran, he retired from Norfolk Naval Air Station and a volunteer at the Beazley Senior Center.

Bob was predeceased by his wife Patricia S. Mason. He is survived by his three daughters, Vickie Martin-Acors (Nelson), Diane Hall, (Jimmy) and Sharon Mason; long-time companion Dail Harrell; 6 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions, may be made to the H.E.R. shelter. Loving Funeral Home is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 5, 2020
