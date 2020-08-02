Robert Bason, CDR, MSC, USN, died on July 29, 2020 at the age of 85. CDR Bason was born in Yonkers, NY, the son of the late Josephine Salciccia Bason. After graduating high school he enlisted in the US Navy in 1954, becoming a Hospital Corpsman. His tours of duty included the Naval Hospital Philadelphia, PA and a West-Pac tour onboard USS Weiss and USS Magoffin.Honorably discharged in 1957, CDR Bason embarked on a task of higher education. In June 1962, he received of BS in Biology from Iona College; in June 1965 an MS from Fordham University; and in December 1970, a Ph.D. from The Ohio State University.From June 1965 to June 1973, CDR Bason worked as an instructor and later as an Assistant Professor in the Department of Preventive Medicine, The Ohio State University. During this tenure, he lectured on numerous aspects of Aviation and Aerospace Physiology. In addition, he conducted independent research and directed graduate and post-doctoral research in aviation physiology and medicine.Commissioned in the Navy in 1973, he attended six months Naval Aerospace Physiology Training and became a Naval Aviation Physiologist. During his tenure, most of his time was consumed with teaching, training, supporting Naval Aviation Safety and research. One of his most significant research efforts was to determine efficiency of combat troops air lifted from sea level to 12,500 ft.Some of his notable posts include Head of the Aviation Physiology Branch at the Naval Safety Center in Norfolk, VA; Director of Aeromedical Training at the Naval Aerospace Medical Institute in Pensacola, FL; Assistant Director of Aeromedical Division and Head of the Aviation Physiology Branch at the Naval Safety Center in Norfolk, VA; and Director of Aviation Physiology Training Services at the Naval Medical Center in Portsmouth, VA, retiring in 1994. Twenty-five years in the field of Aviation and Aerospace Physiology provided him with an extensive background and contribution to the industry. He was awarded a Fellowship by the Aerospace Medical Association in June 1980.CDR Bason is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Paula Anne, daughter Cheryl Lynn, son Gregory Robert and granddaughter Lynsey Mae. He is predeceased by his dear brother, Dr. William M. Bason.A memorial Mass will be conducted Friday, August 7th at 11a.m., at Catholic Church of Saint Mark, 1505 Kempsville Rd., Virginia Beach, VA 23464. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Church of Saint Mark Food Bank, 1505 Kempsville Rd., Virginia Beach, VA 23464.