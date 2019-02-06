Home
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
(757) 583-0177
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ocean View Democratic Club
9615 Granby St
Norfolk, VA
View Map
Robert "Bob" Bishop


Robert "Bob" Bishop


1943 - 2019
Robert "Bob" Bishop Obituary
On February 3, 2019, the world lost a kind, gentle, soul. Robert ""Bob"" Bishop, of Norfolk, VA, passed away peacefully.
Born January 17, 1943, Bob was the son of the late Leighton and Vivian Bishop. He served in the U.S. Army, Virginia National Guard, and retired as a Marine Equipment Specialist from Norfolk Naval Station. He was a member of Ocean View Democratic Social Club and Knights of Columbus. Bob enjoyed shooting pool with his many friends at The Democratic Club, traveling, and bike riding throughout the Bayview area.
Left to cherish his memory: his soul mate of 53 years, Libby ""Sue"" Propes Bishop; son, John L. Bishop (Samantha); daughter, Kristin E. Bishop (Russell); grandson, Marcus Haines; granddaughter, Vivien Lachenmyer; brothers, Lester and Leighton Bishop; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at the Ocean View Democratic Club, located at 9615 Granby St. in Norfolk, on Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Norfolk SPCA. Condolences may be offered to the family at
www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 6, 2019
