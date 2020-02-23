|
Lt. Robert C. Andes, Sr. USN (Ret), 89, of Virginia Beach, passed away peacefully on February 19, 2020. He was born in Breckenridge, TX and raised in Independence, MO, the son of Granville and Olive Andes. He was predeceased by his 6 siblings, his beloved wife Carmen, and youngest daughter, Deborah Zettlemoyer. He is survived by his children Delores Poulos of Franklin, VA, Regina Shedarowich (Stan) of Clinton, CT, Robert Andes, Jr (Norma) of Carrsville, VA, David Andes of Virginia Beach, VA, Scott Andes of Chesterfield, VA, 13 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. "Bob" served in the US Navy 27 years, including service aboard the USS Forrestal & USS Intrepid, was a member of Roma Lodge 254, Knights of Columbus 4th Degree, St. Gregory's Mens Club, & Aragona Village Civic League. He coached Little League & assisted in many projects for Habitat for Humanity. After retiring from the Navy in 1974 he ran his own business, Quality Maintenance and Repair Service, which kept him out of mom's hair for 38 years.
As a dad he taught the value of hard work, saving money, and learning to do your own repairs. He was a fan of NASCAR, the Washington Redskins, and casinos anywhere. His presence, sense of humor & quick wit will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Heartfelt thanks to Dr. Wei D. Zhao, MD, Always Best Care (Bill), Medi Home Health & Hospice (Chastity), & very special friends Joe & Ginger Avoli, Kensie & Barbara Silva, & Rick & Sharon Brown.
As per Dad's request, there will be no public services. A gathering to celebrate "Big Daddy's" life will be held for family & friends on March 7 from 2 to 5 pm at his home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Davis Corner VB Rescue Squad, the s Project, or .
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 23, 2020