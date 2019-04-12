Robert C. Goff, age 66, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019, at 8:30pm in Chesapeake, Virginia. Rob was born in Norfolk to the late Jim and Emily (Hunt) Goff and was the youngest of their three sons. He was a lifelong resident of Hampton Roads: born and raised in Norfolk, he also lived in Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, and Portsmouth. Rob graduated from Granby High School in Norfolk in 1970. He worked as a mortgage banker for numerous companies over the years. Rob was a family man and loving father and grandfather; he enjoyed spending time with friends and family on the golf course and out on the water. Rob is survived by his sons Scott (Sarah) and Joey Goff; grandsons Benson and Wesley Goff; and brother Larry (Betty Ann) Goff. Rob was preceded in death by his parents and brother, James Goff, Jr. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 2 pm in the chapel at First Baptist of Norfolk on Kempsville Road, with Dr. Eric Thomas officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Robâ€™s name to First Baptist Norfolk. You are gone but not forgotten, Papa Rob. We love you.H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Norfolk Chapel is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family though www.hdoliver.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary