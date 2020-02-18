|
|
Robert Carter Rhoads, Sr., age, 81, of Gregory Court, Grandy, NC went to be with the Lord on Friday, February 14, 2020. Born in Miami, FL on February 20, 1938 to the late Frederick Lowell Rhoads and Adelaide Carter Rhoads, he was the husband of Vilma Melchitzky Rhoads. He was self employed, selling and servicing heavy manufacturing equipment.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 59 years, Vilma; sons, Robert Carter Rhoads, Jr. of Balsam, NC and Virginia Beach VA and Emory J. Rhoads of Sylva, NC and wife Kelli; grandchildren, Lillian Rhoads, E. J. Rhoads, Justin Holland and Corey Rhoads; a sister, Mary Brookshire of Columbia, MO; nephew, David Walick and wife Robyn, who have been a blessing to their "Uncle Bob"; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, Andrew Rhoads.
The family extends a special note of thanks to caregiver, Missy Funk for devoted and loving service to "Mr. Bob" and to Dan Foster for helping with everything else.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Heritage United Methodist Church, 815 Baker Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23462, officiated by the Rev. Michelle Louk. Expressions of sympathy may be sent directly to the church. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Rhoads family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 18, 2020