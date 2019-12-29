|
|
Col. Robert C. Saunders, (Ret) 82, â€˜Bobby', of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully in his sleep the morning of December 18, 2019. He was born on June 25, 1937 to Robert and Lucy Saunders of Virginia Beach.
He was a caring and giving family man with a big heart and would go out of his way to help family and friends. He excelled in every sport he tried, especially football, golf, basketball, track and water skiing. He was the first graduating class of Princess Anne High School where he was a football, basketball and track star. Bob received a full scholarship to the Citadel Military College in Charleston, SC. and was then signed on by the Los Angeles Rams. Bob joined the Army in 1961. He was stationed in Korea and did two tours in Vietnam. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal, Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, and Vietnam Cross of Gallantry. He loved football and coached his sons little league teams. He loved boating, water skiing and just being on the saltwater in his hometown of Virginia Beach.
He was a longtime member and president of the Sertoma Club of Virginia Beach. Bob loved golf and was a member of the Red Wing Seniors Golf Club. He was also an Elder at the First Presbyterian Church in Virginia Beach.
He will be eternally missed by his loving wife Sally Saunders, his three children Jeff Saunders, Clay Saunders and Debra Saunders, Elisabeth Nixon and Ray (Tonya) Watson, grandchildren Heather Saunders, Hunter Saunders, Jessica Saunders, Mark Saunders, Spencer Hayden, Amanda Watson and Melody Watson, his brother James (Shirley) Saunders and children Jimmy Saunders and Sharon Saunders Merideth, and many loving cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Lucy Saunders and his sister Betty Lee Horner.
He will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery at a future date.
A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 300 36th Street, Virginia Beach, January 11 at 2:00 PM.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 29, 2019