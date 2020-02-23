|
|
Robert Carnahan Hudson of Virginia Beach, Virginia, age 91, died Wednesday, February 19, 2020. The fifth child of the late Walter Cole Hudson, Sr. and the late Nellie Ray Brian Hudson. He was born September 21, 1928, in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. He was a member of the Wycliffe Presbyterian Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife of 35 years, Patricia Wrenn Cramer, in 1993; his second wife of 20 years, Aline Powers, in 2014; his brother, Walter Cole Hudson, Jr.; and his three sisters: Martha Frances Hudson, Nell Ray Hudson Clark and Mary Alice Hudson Weaver. Survivors include a son, Mark Hudson of Virginia Beach; a son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Barbara (Wine) Hudson of Virginia Beach; a daughter, Wendy Hudson of Mechanicsville, Virginia; and six grandchildren: Marshall Hudson, Cheyenne Hudson, Robert Hudson, Shannon Hudson, Mica Baker and Sonora Baker.
He graduated from Pine Bluff Senior High School in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, entered Hendrix College in Conway, Arkansas for one year and then graduated from the University of Arkansas with a B.S. in B.A. and then a Master of Business Administration in 1952. He followed in his father and brother's footsteps and was a member of the Kappa Sig fraternity. After college, he served active duty for two years and 10 days in the United States Air Force. He served in Mountain Home, Idaho and in Washington, DC at Georgetown University before going overseas. He was stationed with the air resupply and communication service in the Philippines. He volunteered for and served in South Korea during the Korean War. He was loaned to the Army in Japan to debrief pilots. In 1953, one of his reports was read verbatim to the United Nations by United States Delegate Warren Auston and was published in Time Magazine.
He returned to Pine Bluff and worked briefly with his father before being hired by Phillips Oil Company as a credit manager in Bartlesville, Oklahoma and then Raleigh, North Carolina. Feeling that he needed additional education to fulfill his career goals, he entered Duke University School of Law and was a member of the Duke Law Review. Upon graduation in 1959, he moved to Birmingham, Alabama where he began his law career with the law firm of Cabanis and Johnson. After five years, Robert moved to Norfolk and then to Virginia Beach where he worked as an attorney in the Office of General Counsel for the Navy. He had a distinguished career managing an office of lawyers covering an area of five states, Central and South America, Iceland, England, Finland and all countries bordering the Mediterranean Sea. He honorably served his country both in civil service and in the Reserve Air Force. He retired on December 31, 1988 having risen to the rank of GM-15 as a civil servant and to the rank of Bird Colonel in the Air Force.
Robert lived a long and colorful life. He planned his calendar around his children, grandchildren and family's activities as well as the University of Virginia football games. He traveled extensively to all states of the nation and all provinces of Canada, Mexico, England, France, Germany, Austria, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Japan, Philippines and South Korea. Generations are shaped by those who came before them. Robert inspired many and his legacy will continue to inspire. He was a great man, father, grandfather, husband, and uncle to all his family and a true example of one who lived out his love and values by example of his commitment to family. His loss leaves a void in his immediate family as well as the Hudson family as a whole. His joyful outlook on life and gift of storytelling will be missed by all. He will be forever remembered by his numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.
A family service will be held at the Wycliffe Presbyterian Church in Virginia Beach on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 2:00pm. Donations may be made to Wycliffe Presbyterian Church. You may offer condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 23, 2020