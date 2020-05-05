COMMAND SERGEANT MAJOR Robert Patrick Carroll, age 85, of McGaheysville, VA, passed away on April 27, 2020 at Harmony at Oakbrook in Chesapeake, VA, after a long illness. Bob was born in New York, NY to Robert E. and Evelyn Carroll on December 16, 1934. After graduation from South Philadelphia High School for Boys, he served in the United States Marine Corps Reserve for three years and then enlisted in the U.S. Army. During his 21-year Army career, CSM Carroll served in Germany, Korea, Vietnam, Hawaii, and Alaska, in addition to assignments in the Continental U.S. He was Senior Enlisted Advisor for the Delaware Army Reserve and served with particular distinction with the Defense Nuclear Agency in Washington, DC. In addition to numerous awards, letters of appreciation and commendation, and degrees from various Army professional schools, CSM Carroll was awarded the Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal with three bronze service stars, six awards of the Army Good Conduct Medal, and the parachute badge. He was also awarded the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal (three campaigns) and the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm Unit Citation. He retired in 1975.
Following retirement, Bob had a 22-year career with the U.S. Postal Service in Northern Virginia. He enjoyed not only delivering the mail but greeting his customers as friends daily. He was awarded the Black Onyx Pin for 43 years combined Federal service.
Bob was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing numerous courses across the United States, including Hawaii. As a volunteer at many PGA golf tournaments in Northern Virginia and Maryland, he was able to meet professional golfers as an announcer and marshal. His devotion to the game spanned over fifty years, during which he taught his sons and granddaughters the sport. Along with golf, he coached Little League Baseball and Football while his sons were participating. His leisure time was dedicated to his family, with many activities and travels. He served as a volunteer with the Potomac Hospital Auxiliary, achieving a pin for over 100 hours of service. Bob also delighted in helping the Salvation Army in both Woodbridge and Harrisonburg, VA with Christmas toy drives. He was a member of McGaheysville United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his sister Evelyn Winters (Ephrata, PA).
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Marilyn (McGaheysville, VA), sister Pauline Borrelli (Sellersville, PA), two sons, Thomas and wife Kathy (Roanoke, VA), Robert, Jr. and wife Darla (Chesapeake, VA), daughter Diane Nash and husband Darryl (Harrisonburg, VA), six grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses, and caregivers who provided for Bob.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family at hdoliver.com
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 5, 2020.