Robert Chambers Jr. Obituary
On August 30th 2019 Robert Chambers Jr., loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away at the age of 79. Bobby as he was called by many was born in Norfolk Co. and spent his life in Chesapeake, VA.

Bobby is survived by his wife Judith, sister Sharon, son William & wife Tammie, daughter Rebecca & husband Chris, along with seven grandchildren. The family will receive family and close friends on Sunday September 8th from 1-3:30pm at 4400 Hermitage Rd VB 23455. In lieu of flowers please make a monetary gift to the .
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Sept. 5 to Sept. 7, 2019
