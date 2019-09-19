|
|
Robert "Bob" Cinibulk, Sr., 98, loving father, grandfather and veteran, of Virginia Beach, Virginia passed away peacefully on Monday, September 16, 2019.
Bob, known by his family as "Grampy", is survived by his seven children: Barbara (Jeff) Heineck, Betty (Thomas) Alpaugh, Bob (Mary) Cinibulk Jr., Janet (William) Bley, Beverly (Russell) Summerfield, Mark Cinibulk, and Bruce (Karen) Cinibulk, and eleven grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. Bob was preceded in death by his grandchildren, Michael Heineck, Debbie Heineck, and Keifer Summerfield.
Born in Brooklyn, New York and raised in Pennsylvania by his beloved grandmother Anna "Baba" Cinibulk. He joined the Army Air Corps after the attack on Pearl Harbor. Bob attended flight engineer school and served with the 8th Air Corps, 305th Bomb Group, 364th squadron.
Bob was a staff sergeant at 21 years old and served as a waist gunner aboard a B-17 Flying Fortress called the "Lazy Baby". His actions during the "Black Thursday" raid earned him the prestigious Purple Heart medal, among many others. Subsequent to his military service, Bob spent over 30 years mastering the automobile repair industry and was an International Advisory Committee Member of I-CAR. He was also a proud member of VFW Post 392.
Bob will be missed beyond measure or expression by his extended family and friends.
A viewing will be held this Saturday, 9/21/19 @ 4:00 p.m. followed by a wake service at 5:00 p.m. at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Lynnhaven Chapel, 3600 Va. Beach Blvd, Va. Beach, VA 23452. After the services at the funeral home, Bob will be taken to be cremated.
A small church mass will then be performed at a later date at the Church of the Ascension, where he was a member. His remains will then be interred into the church's columbarium, where he chose to be his final resting place.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Va. Beach SPCA, in honor of his beloved dog "Snowball". Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 19, 2019