|
|
Robert Claude Irby, 74, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on February 26, 2019.Born in San Francisco, CA, he was a retired automotive painter and an avid fisherman.Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Bertha Irby; his wife, Mary Ann Irby; and two sons, Michael and David Irby. Left to cherish his memory: two sisters, Connie Crowder of Virginia Beach and Karen Morgan of Midlothian, VA; two nieces, Amy and Melissa; and a nephew, Steven.Arrangements are private. Condolences may be offered to the family at: www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 1, 2019