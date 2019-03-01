Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Irby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Claude Irby

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert Claude Irby Obituary
Robert Claude Irby, 74, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on February 26, 2019.Born in San Francisco, CA, he was a retired automotive painter and an avid fisherman.Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Bertha Irby; his wife, Mary Ann Irby; and two sons, Michael and David Irby. Left to cherish his memory: two sisters, Connie Crowder of Virginia Beach and Karen Morgan of Midlothian, VA; two nieces, Amy and Melissa; and a nephew, Steven.Arrangements are private. Condolences may be offered to the family at: www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.