Robert Craig Smith
Robert Craig Smith, 76, passed away May 7, 2020.

A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Monday, May 11, 2020 in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens, Chesapeake. Friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.omanfh.com


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
11
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Chesapeake Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
Our deepest condolences to the family, from good friends of Ryan & Lisa.
Jennifer Eckard
Friend
May 9, 2020
Semper Fi Marine, Rip.
