Robert Craig Smith, 76, of Chesapeake, went to be with the Lord, Thursday, May 7, 2020, peacefully at home.
Born in Princeton, North Carolina, he was the son of the late Dock Garner Smith and Helen Rains Clements. He was also predeceased by his son, Craig Smith, Jr.; his brother, Dock Smith, and his sister, Kay Arthur. Craig was a graduate of East Carolina University. He was a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran. Craig was the owner of Smith-Gerloff Painting and Decorating Inc.
Survivors include his loving wife, Patricia T. Smith; his daughter, Amanda Brewer and husband Jason; a son, Ryan Smith and wife Lisa; grandchildren, Zachary Smith and Caleb Brewer.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Monday, May 11, 2020 in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens, Chesapeake. Dr. Will Langford will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 9, 2020.