Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
Norfolk, VA 23502
(757) 455-2838
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
Norfolk, VA 23502
Service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
Norfolk, VA 23502
Robert D. "Wildman" Robertson Jr.

Robert D. "Wildman" Robertson Jr. Obituary
Robert D. "Wildman" Robertson, Jr. passed away on 10/24/2019. Left to cherish his memory are his mother, 2 daughters, 3 sons, 6 grandchildren, 2 sisters, and numerous nieces and nephews and so many friends! He is preceded in death by his father, brother, and grandparents. The family would like to say a special thank you to Jeff Russell for supporting him through his treatments.

A Visitation will be held on Friday 11/1/2019 from noon to 1pm at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 6329 E Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk, with a chapel service at 1pm. Friends and family are welcomed to gather at his home following the chapel service. Please visit www.WoodlawnNorfolk.com to share photos, memories & condolences with the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 28, 2019
