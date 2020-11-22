1/1
Robert Daughtry
83,Passed away on November 19, 2020. Preceded in death by his mother Phebe Daughtry; Daniel Daughtry, Sr; daughter - Dara Daughtry; and siblings - Daniel Daughtry, Jr., Joseph Daughtry, Nancy Jenkins and Elizabeth Daughtry. He was a member of Emanuel True Holiness Church. Survived by his wife - Ernestine A. Daughtry, sons-Robert G. Daughtry and William B. Frost, Jr.; grandchildren-Tenisha Daughtry, Dejeane Daughtry, William B. Frost, III, Aunjale Frost and Layla Frost. Graveside Services 12Noon Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, Chesapeake. Viewing at Corprew Funeral Home, Portsmouth on Monday from 2PM - 7PM.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Viewing
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Corprew Funeral Home 
NOV
24
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Corprew Funeral Home 
1822 Portsmouth Blvd 
Portsmouth, VA 23704 
(757) 399-4661
