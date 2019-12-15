|
|
Robert "Sonny"Dennis Gay , 84, a Portsmouth native, went to be with our Lord on December 11, 2019. He is preceded in heaven by his parents Robert J.H. and Grace E.H. Gay. He is the rock of his family. He served in the U.S. Army and retired Command Sergeant Major in the USAR. Sonny worked in the Department of the Navy 33 years. He loved outdoors, wildlife and playing with the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is a loving and devoted son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years Sieglinde W. Gay, his sister Mera Hughes and her husband Hasbrook Hughes, his son Robert Allan Gay and his wife Iselda,his daughters Erica Gay Stein, Gina Angelika Taylor and her husband Tallman; 7 grandchildren: Jessica, Brittany, Allen, Zachary, Reyna, Amber, and Michael; and 6 great-grandchildren Willow, Owen, Elijah, Tyler, Alexander and Niklaus.
In lieu of flowers donate to his favorite charity .
We all love you!
A graveside funeral service will be held Monday, December 16th at 10:30 am at Olive Branch Cemetery. The family will receive friends in Loving Funeral Home Sunday from 1:30-3 pm. Condolences may be offered online at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 15, 2019