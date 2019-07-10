Robert E. Green residing at Atlantic Shores in Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on July 6, 2019. He was born to Earnest and Xelma Green in Darks County, Ohio, on June 6, 1929.



He grew up in Greensville, Ohio, attended school there, and was active in many sports and activities. As a senior in high school he applied for a NROTC scholarship. He was accepted and enrolled in the NROTC program at Ohio State University. Upon graduation he was commissioned an Ensign and went on to active duty. During his naval service he served on various ships and shore assignments. He served in submarine duty and was Commanding Officer of the USS JALLAO SS368. Upon completion of twenty-six years he retired with the rank of CDR.



He married his first wife, Beverly A. Fowlkes on June 18, 1953. Naval service took them to many assignments in both the Atlantic and Pacific theaters. Beverly died in 2003. He moved into Atlantic Shores in October of 2003 and met his future second wife Gerrie M. Smudsky. They married in December, 2004. Robert is survived by his wife Gerrie, daughter Stephanie of Virginia Beach, son, Kenneth Green of Rockville, NC, two grandsons, Ryan and Christopher, five step children, Elaine (Ken), Edward, Scott, Robin and Clayton as well as eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren he inherited when he married Gerrie.



A visitation will be held at H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts. Laskin Road Chapel Friday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church, VB, at 10:00 AM, Saturday, July 13, 2019. The interment will be at Princess Anne Memorial Park, 1110 Great Neck Road, VB. Those who so desire may make donations to Atlantic Shores Employee Gift Fund or to St. John the Apostle Church in memory of Bob. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 10, 2019