Robert E. Howe Jr.
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert E. Howe Jr., born on September 30th, 1940 in Norfolk, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, May 16th, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife and caretaker, Jerri, son Robert (Kim), son Jon (Amy), daughter Erin (John) and three grandchildren - Emily, Jack, and Julianna.

He was an alumnus of Deep Creek High School, Frederick Military College, the University of Richmond, and Virginia Commonwealth University. He was retired from both the Virginia Department of Rehab Services and IAM CARES.

The family would like to especially thank Tracey Powell for her care and compassion. A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his memory to the Hampton Roads Chapter of the American Parkinson Disease Association at 4650 Princess Anne Rd. Virginia Beach, Virginia 23462.

He is now free to do all of his favorite things.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 18, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
May 17, 2020
Bob was good man and good friend. He is now at peace. Jerri you were always there for him.
John Waldron
Friend
May 17, 2020
We will just all need to cherish the memories, I will always see him riding in his golf cart at First Landing State Park...
Wayne Guenther
Coworker
May 17, 2020
Bob was my neighbor for 8 years. He was always ready, willing and able to help with any project we guys could think up. I was proud to call him my friend. God bless you Jeri and the rest of the family. Cindy and I send our love.
Sonny
Friend
May 17, 2020
Thinking of you and your family, Jerri.
Lee Adams
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved