Robert E. Howe Jr., born on September 30th, 1940 in Norfolk, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, May 16th, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife and caretaker, Jerri, son Robert (Kim), son Jon (Amy), daughter Erin (John) and three grandchildren - Emily, Jack, and Julianna.



He was an alumnus of Deep Creek High School, Frederick Military College, the University of Richmond, and Virginia Commonwealth University. He was retired from both the Virginia Department of Rehab Services and IAM CARES.



The family would like to especially thank Tracey Powell for her care and compassion. A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his memory to the Hampton Roads Chapter of the American Parkinson Disease Association at 4650 Princess Anne Rd. Virginia Beach, Virginia 23462.



He is now free to do all of his favorite things.



