Robert E. Howe Jr.
1940 - 2020
Robert E. Howe Jr., born on September 30th, 1940 in Norfolk, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, May 16th, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife and caretaker, Jerri, son Robert (Kim), son Jon (Amy), daughter Erin (John) and three grandchildren - Emily, Jack, and Julianna.

He was an alumnus of Deep Creek High School, Frederick Military College, the University of Richmond, and Virginia Commonwealth University. He was retired from both the Virginia Department of Rehab Services and IAM CARES.

The family would like to especially thank Tracey Powell for her care and compassion. A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his memory to the Hampton Roads Chapter of the American Parkinson Disease Association at 4650 Princess Anne Rd. Virginia Beach, Virginia 23462.

He is now free to do all of his favorite things.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation & Funeral Services of Tidewater
3345 Croft St
Norfolk, VA 23513
(757) 855-0885
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 18, 2020
Bob was my mentor at DARS and my friend. I will miss him terribly. My sympathy to Jerri and his kids.
Scott Fraley
Friend
May 18, 2020
Bob was my friend and above all my mentor when we worked together. he had a great impact on many people's lives. I will miss him terribly. My love and sympathy goes out to Jerri and the kids.
Scott Fraley
Friend
May 18, 2020
Sorry to here of Bob's Passing and my condolences too the entire family and especially Jerri. Bob and I were friends for close to 50 years and had some great times together fishing and general fun. He will be missed but not forgotten
Roger McDaniels
Friend
May 17, 2020
Bob was good man and good friend. He is now at peace. Jerri you were always there for him.
John Waldron
Friend
May 17, 2020
We will just all need to cherish the memories, I will always see him riding in his golf cart at First Landing State Park...
Wayne Guenther
Coworker
May 17, 2020
Bob was my neighbor for 8 years. He was always ready, willing and able to help with any project we guys could think up. I was proud to call him my friend. God bless you Jeri and the rest of the family. Cindy and I send our love.
Sonny
Friend
May 17, 2020
Thinking of you and your family, Jerri.
Lee Adams
Friend
