Robert E. Lawson, Jr, 81, a resident of Virginia Beach died peacefully July 3rd, 2020. He is survived by his wife Peggy Miles Lawson. His 3 children; Lori M. Wharton (Jimmy), Leigh M. Guarin (Albert), R. Emery Lawson III (Kristen) and 8 grandchildren and 3 step-grandchildren.
He was a graduate of Maury High School and a native of Norfolk. There will be a Celebration of Life service on July 18 at 5pm at 834 Park Place Drive, Va Beach, 23451. The family will receive guests from 5-8 followed by reception. All our welcome. Casual dress requested and masks required.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Leukemia Society
