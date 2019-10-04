|
Robert E. Reynolds, 82, passed away on October 2, 2019. He was born on November 9, 1936 to the late Mildred and H.P. Reynolds Sr., in Rescue, Virginia. His sister Barbara Lang preceded him in death. He retired a 36 year employee for Bell Atlantic.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years Willis H. Reynolds; daughter Sherri Reynolds; son David Reynolds; sister Bettie Butler; brothers William Reynolds (Charlene); H.P. Reynolds, Jr (Karen); and Warren Reynolds. You may offer your condolences at www.smithandwilliamskempsville.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 4, 2019