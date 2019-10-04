The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith & Williams Funeral Home/Kempsville
4889 Princess Anne Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 490-2727
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Reynolds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert E. Reynolds

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert E. Reynolds Obituary
Robert E. Reynolds, 82, passed away on October 2, 2019. He was born on November 9, 1936 to the late Mildred and H.P. Reynolds Sr., in Rescue, Virginia. His sister Barbara Lang preceded him in death. He retired a 36 year employee for Bell Atlantic.

He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years Willis H. Reynolds; daughter Sherri Reynolds; son David Reynolds; sister Bettie Butler; brothers William Reynolds (Charlene); H.P. Reynolds, Jr (Karen); and Warren Reynolds. You may offer your condolences at www.smithandwilliamskempsville.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith & Williams Funeral Home/Kempsville
Download Now