Master Sargent Robert Edwin Swink, USAF, passed away on Sept.28, 2019. Bob lived a long and productive life. He was a devoted son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He had a contagious smile and infectious sense of humor. He never met anyone he didn't like. He was also an accomplished trumpet and tennis player. Fly with the angels my dearest, "Bobby Baby".
A memorial service will be held 2:00 pm, Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Neck Chapel. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent to the Robert E. Swink Scholarship Fund at S.E. Missouri University Foundation at One University Plaza, MS 7300 Cape Girardeau, MS 63701. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 2, 2019