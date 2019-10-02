The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Neck Chapel
1264 Great Neck Rd N
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 496-9727
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Swink
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert E. Swink

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Master Sargent Robert Edwin Swink, USAF, passed away on Sept.28, 2019. Bob lived a long and productive life. He was a devoted son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He had a contagious smile and infectious sense of humor. He never met anyone he didn't like. He was also an accomplished trumpet and tennis player. Fly with the angels my dearest, "Bobby Baby".

A memorial service will be held 2:00 pm, Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Neck Chapel. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent to the Robert E. Swink Scholarship Fund at S.E. Missouri University Foundation at One University Plaza, MS 7300 Cape Girardeau, MS 63701. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Neck Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Neck Chapel
Download Now