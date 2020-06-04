Blanch, NC - It is with profound sorrow we announce the death of Mr. Robert E. White, Jr. of 442 Bertha Wilson Rd., Blanch, North Carolina, who passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020 at his residence.



"Robie" was a native of Suffolk, Virginia. He was a retired carpenter. He was a member of Westminister Reformed Presbyterian Church, Suffolk, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert E. White, Sr. and Betsy Riddick Briscoe; and his wife, Deanna Battaglia-White.



Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Sarah White of Sunbury, North Carolina; his sister, Susan W. (Archie) Davis of Lenoir, North Carolina; nephews, Benjamin, Michael, and Patrick; step brothers, Al (Rita) Buppert of Franklin, Virginia, Tim Buppert of Nashville, Tennessee, and Robert Briscoe of Mooresville, North Carolina; and cousins, Jeanne (Joe) West of Sanford, North Carolina, and Eugene (Linda) Riddick of Blanch, North Carolina.



*Due to the constraints of COVID-19 there will be no service at this time. Services are by Fulton-Walton Funeral Home.



