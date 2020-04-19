|
|
Robert (Robbie) Earl Gerstein, age 53, employed at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard and a lifelong resident of Chesapeake, passed away unexpectedly on April 11, 2020. Robbie graduated from Great Bridge High School and attended Chowan University before joining the Marines. He served his country during Desert Storm. He was a member of the American Legion and the VFW.
Robbie is the son of the late Elwyn Earl Gerstein, Jr. and Kay Hill Gerstein. He is survived by his mother, Kay; a son, Tanner Nevin Gerstein; and stepdaughters, Morgan and Ashley. He is predeceased by his sister, Amy Leigh Gerstein.
A diehard Redskin fan, Robbie would yell and cheer like the rest of the fans and supported them regardless of their successes or losses. Robbie also loved all types of music--rock & roll, the Beatles, Led Zeppelin and the Doobie Brothers. He loved to have friends over and would be the first to welcome you.
Burial will be at the Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery. Due to current conditions, there will be no funeral service at this time. However, a memorial service will be held at a later date when we can all be together. Contributions may be made to "gofundme" Robert Gerstein Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 19, 2020