Robert Earl Tye, 88, born in Richmond, VA, passed away peacefully to meet his Lord and Savior after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer on December 18, 2019.
Bob was the son of Maude Willard Tye Dunnavant and Earl Wesley Tye. He is predeceased by two brothers, John E. Tye and Alan R. Tye and a great grandson , Robert M. Kiskinis. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 66 years, Barbara Smith Tye and five daughters, Mary Lou Kiskinis (Greg), Carolyn McGeorge, Joyce Siegel, Janet Wenger (Dennis), and Bobbie Hemmings (Warren). He is survived by 11 grand-children, Tye Kiskinis (Rebecca), Katie Erlwein (Mike), Ellett McGeorge, Wyatt McGeorge, Brett Siegel, Zack Siegel, Ross Wenger, Ashton Wenger, Doug Hemmings, Henley Hemmings, and Tyelee Hemmings, and 3 great grand-children, Lilly, Owen, and Kane.
After graduating from John Marshall High School, Bob received his degree in Business Administration from the University of Richmond in 1958 after serving in the army for 18 months abroad in Stutgart, Germany. He worked briefly for Standard Oil and at Goyne Chevrolet before moving to Chesapeake, Virginia. He served Kline Chevrolet as comptroller for 32 years until his retirement.
Never one to miss a family gathering or fish fry, Bob loved life and he loved his girls. He had a penchant for giving nicknames (his own was Bus Head) and telling lengthy stories. He loved surf fishing at Cape Hatteras, NC with his good buddy, the late E. Preston Grissom, and fishing on his boat at Lynnhaven Inlet. He was especially fond of his nephew, Alan R. Tye, Jr. aka Dickie, the son he never had, who took him fishing countless times, even one month before his passing. Bob and his family spent at least 32 Thanksgivings at Hatteras, and he prayed that the family would keep the tradition going. Bob relished going to Tye-Land, Dickie's retreat outside of Fredricksburg, with the Douglas boys, his sons-in-law, and grandsons. He was a mean first-baseman for Tranquilla's TV and Roger's Galley softball teams. He attended his daughters' softball games and helped them with word problems (of means times!). Bob loved to play penny-ante poker with Joe Weeks and friends as often as he could. He celebrated his 80th birthday by going snow skiing saying, "It's later than you think."
A member of Centerville Baptist Church, Bob was a former deacon, Sunday School teacher, choir member, church softball team member, and finance committee member. The family wishes to thank the members of Centerville Baptist for their loving support during his illness and passing. In lieu of flowers, Bob requested donations to Centerville Baptist Church, 908 Centerville Turnpike, South, Chesapeake, VA 23322, in his name would be appreciated.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 23, 2019 at Centerville Baptist Church, 908 Centerville Turnpike, South, Chesapeake.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 20, 2019