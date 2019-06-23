Robert "Bob" Edward Murden, Sr., 79, passed away June 18, 2019. Born in Princess Anne County to the late Lemuel and Mary Lovett Murden and was the loving husband of the late Carolyn Sue Murden. He was an amazing diesel mechanic who could fix or make anything and even in his final weeks was tinkering with nearby objects. Bob loved children and enjoyed having a house full as often as possible and his tractor rides were much sought after. He loved camping and fishing and will hopefully finally land "Bubba", his one that got away.



Left to cherish his memory are his children, Rebecca Gordillo and Robert E. Murden, Jr. (Maureen); grandchildren and great-grandchildren; aunt, Audrey Hayden; and a host of other family and friends.



The family will receive friends at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road on Monday, June 24, 2019 from 10-11a.m. A service to celebrate his life will follow, beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Princess Anne Memorial Park. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service and leave a condolence to the family. Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 23, 2019