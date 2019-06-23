The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Murden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Edward Murden Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert "Bob" Edward Murden, Sr., 79, passed away June 18, 2019. Born in Princess Anne County to the late Lemuel and Mary Lovett Murden and was the loving husband of the late Carolyn Sue Murden. He was an amazing diesel mechanic who could fix or make anything and even in his final weeks was tinkering with nearby objects. Bob loved children and enjoyed having a house full as often as possible and his tractor rides were much sought after. He loved camping and fishing and will hopefully finally land "Bubba", his one that got away.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Rebecca Gordillo and Robert E. Murden, Jr. (Maureen); grandchildren and great-grandchildren; aunt, Audrey Hayden; and a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road on Monday, June 24, 2019 from 10-11a.m. A service to celebrate his life will follow, beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Princess Anne Memorial Park. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service and leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Graham Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Graham Funeral Home
Download Now