Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Olive Branch
Robert Edward Sitzler Sr.

Robert Edward Sitzler Sr. Obituary
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC- Robert Sitzler, 91, died Feb. 3, 2020. Born in Harriman, TN, he is predeceased by his parents, George F. and Lennie Sitzler; son, Robert O. Sitzler; brother, James Sitzler Rapaport; and two grandchildren, Eli Brooks and Crystal Foster. Bob was retired from the U.S. Marine Corps and Norfolk Naval Shipyard.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Charlotte P. Sitzler; eight children, Thomas Sitzler (Karey), Sherry Brooks (James), Dee Sitzler (Margie Whitehurst), Susan Sitzler (Margie Groht), Robin Frazier (Tommy), Samuel Sitzler (Donna), Robert E. Sitzler Jr. (Jeanette), and James Sitzler; thirteen grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Bob will be missed, but given his love for his children and wife, he would expect no one to grieve, but to smile at the memories he has left each one. Our family chain is broken and nothing seems the same; but as God calls us one by one, the chain will link again.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, Feb. 7, at 11 AM in Olive Branch by the Rev. Eileen Walsh. Sturtevant Funeral Home is in charge. In lieu of flowers, donate to your . www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 5, 2020
