Robert Edward Wilder, 83, of Chesapeake, passed away July 25, 2020. He was also known as Bobby, Big Bob, and Big Daddy. He graduated from Oscar Smith in 1955 where he excelled in sports. He served in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne in the early â€˜60s. He then had a successful career at C&P Telephone Co., where he retired after 42 years. He loved to spend time at "The Palace" - a hunt club to which he belonged in Bath County, VA - where he hunted, cooked, and made lifelong friends.
He is survived by his wife, Barberina S. Wilder; son, Brandon Wilder; daughters, Kelle Schuh (Jeff) and Robyn Holt (James); grandsons, Jordan Wilder and Mason Holt; great granddaughter, Rowan Wilder; seven step-grandchildren; sister, Janice Wilson; and family friend, Rodney Murphy. A private family memorial will be held in Bath County. Condolences may be offered at www.vacremationsociety.com
.