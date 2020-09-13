1/1
Robert Edward Wilder
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Edward Wilder, 83, of Chesapeake, passed away July 25, 2020. He was also known as Bobby, Big Bob, and Big Daddy. He graduated from Oscar Smith in 1955 where he excelled in sports. He served in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne in the early â€˜60s. He then had a successful career at C&P Telephone Co., where he retired after 42 years. He loved to spend time at "The Palace" - a hunt club to which he belonged in Bath County, VA - where he hunted, cooked, and made lifelong friends.

He is survived by his wife, Barberina S. Wilder; son, Brandon Wilder; daughters, Kelle Schuh (Jeff) and Robyn Holt (James); grandsons, Jordan Wilder and Mason Holt; great granddaughter, Rowan Wilder; seven step-grandchildren; sister, Janice Wilson; and family friend, Rodney Murphy. A private family memorial will be held in Bath County. Condolences may be offered at www.vacremationsociety.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Virginia - Chesapeake
4105 Chesapeake Sq Blvd 107
Chesapeake, VA 23321
757-966-2866
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved