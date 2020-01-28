|
|
Lt. Colonel Robert Edwin Eidson ( USMC) , Retired - age 90 was called to his heavenly reward on Jan. 24th, 2020.
Bob was born in Birmingham Alabama on Feb. 27, 1929.
He is predeceased by his parents Earl and Ima Eidson.
He graduated from Fairview High School in Cullman, Ala., graduated from Auburn University where he played Basketball and Football.
He served in the U.S. Marine Corp Services for 22 years. He is a veteran of the Korean and Vietnam Wars. After retirement he worked as a Real Estate Owner/Broker, his company First Realty of Tidewater in Virginia Beach for 15 years. He was a member of the Bayside Lions club for 40 years
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Anna Eidson, three sons and a daughter. Paul Eidson and his partner Mary Jo from Hampton Roads, Sylvia Eidson from San Diego, Mark and his wife Teresa from Richmond, and John and his wife Jennifer from Virginia Beach. Also surviving him, 3 brothers Wayne and his wife Mary Nell from Dotha, Ala. Byron and his wife Betty Sue from Cleveland, Tenn., Allen and his wife Tammy from Huntsville, Ala., plus 3 Aunts, several cousins, nieces and nephews.
His surviving grandchildren include Hope Eidson from Norfolk, VA, Kanen Lawson, Orlando Fla., Jaime (Eidson) Spitler and her husband Matt, and Matthew Eidson and his partner Simona with his Great Grandchild Lucy, from Richmond, Va.
Bob's hobbies were cutting the grass on his riding lawn mower, growing vegetables in his garden and fresh water fishing with his son John every Sunday, when weather permitted.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 31, 11:00 a.m. at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church.
Interment will be at Quantico National Cemetery on February 4, 2020 at 1:00p.m. Friends may offer condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 28, 2020