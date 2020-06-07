Robert E. Cummings, 82, of Norfolk passed away on June 5, 2020. He was born in Norfolk, VA, the eldest of four children born to V. Ellsworth and Katherine Cummings. After graduating from Granby High School, he attended Bluefield College. Robert then served in the United States Army where he was a chaplain's assistant. He returned to civilian life and moved to Massachusetts where he received both his bachelor and master's degrees in Education from Worcester State College. He taught elementary education and reading for many years to Navajo children at Ft. Wingate Elementary School in New Mexico. He also lived on and taught on the Zuni Indian Reservation.
Robert was a follower of the arts and opened the Gallup Gallery in Gallup, New Mexico. He ran the Gallery for many years providing exhibition space for many regional artists. He was a major sponsor of many cultural events that he helped bring to the area. Robert was the founder of The Gallup Gallery Children's Performance Series which drew children from throughout the region. Upon retiring he returned to Norfolk.
Robert did volunteer work for the Virginia Symphony, Virginia Opera, Virginia Stage Company, Regent University and the York River Symphony. He enjoyed working in his yard and became a master gardener. In 2009 Robert lost the lower part of his left leg and had to wear a prosthetic leg, but that did not slow him down. He continued to travel and to work 12 hour days for Event Staffing.
Robert was a member of the Virginia Butterfly Society, Norfolk Botanical Gardens, and Hampton Roads Amputee Support Group. He was a choral member of the Sounds of Joy and Virginia Voices International. Roberts's favorite things were Bluefield College, the Dallas Cowboys, and Judge Judy.
Robert is survived by his sisters, Carol Holmes (Harry), Judith Welch (Carl), Kathy Izbicki (Don), and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 am, Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Norfolk, VA. The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 4:00 till 6:00 pm. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 7, 2020.