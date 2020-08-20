Robert Emerson Sawyer, Sr. fell asleep in death on Friday, August 14, 2020, in his home in Chesapeake surrounded by his loving family. Robert, or "Bob" as friends called him, was born in Norfolk, VA on August 19, 1945. Bob was predeceased by his father, Elmer "Moe" Sawyer and his brother, Pat Downing. He leaves behind his mother, Margaret Murphy, and siblings: Winnie Turner, Ann Spruill, Michael Hall, and John Sawyer.
Bob also leaves behind his loving wife of 46 years, Janet Parrish Sawyer, and his five children: Dawn Sawyer, Robert Sawyer, Jr. and his wife Dana, Angelia Olson and her husband Eric, Tracy Sawyer and his wife Michelle, and Joy Calliott and her husband Rob. Bob also leaves behind seven grandchildren: Solomon, Isabella, Tony, Nadia, Madeline, Chloe, and Marina.
In Bob's earlier working years, he worked for Ford Motor Company at the Norfolk Assembly Plant. In the 70's he decided to start his own company that has grown with his business associate and close friend, Frank Paige, and his 2 children, Tracy & Joy.
Bob loved cars, trucks, driving, watching all types of racing, camping, skiing, time with his family and especially his grandchildren in recent years. He was a member of the Princess Anne Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. Bob loved the opportunity to teach others about the Bible, and especially enjoyed what he considered the privilege of teaching the congregation at times or leading them in studies of the Bible.
Robert E. Sawyer, Sr. was loved by many and known as a kind and gentle man. He had a soft heart and was unafraid to shed a few tears on occasions that deserved it. He cared for those around him and looked for the positive in them; he always showed a supportive spirit. Bob had a wonderful sense of humor and could make everyone laugh, even when dealing with a serious topic.
All who really knew Bob will miss this kind, gentle man, especially his family who made sure they were by his side near the end.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Sue Beth Hudson, MD and Tiffany Dicenso, NP at Tidewater Integrative Health for the years of loving care they showed for Bob.
Many of Bobâ€˜s family and his loved ones share in his hope of a future resurrection on earth, and all look forward to being united with him once again. ~Job 14:14-15; Acts 24:15; Psalms 37:11, 29; Revelation 21:4~ www.jw.org
Donations can be made at https://donate.jw.org/ui/E/donate-home.html#/donate/WW
There will be a private memorial service in honor of Robert Emerson Sawyer, Sr. via zoom on Friday, August 21st at 7:00 PM.