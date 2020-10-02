1/1
Robert Emmett Doherty Jr.
Hillsboro, NDâ€" Robert Emmett Doherty, Jr., 79, of Hillsboro, ND, died on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at the Hillsboro Medical Center.

Bob was born February 1, 1941, in Norfolk, Virginia, to Robert and Catherine Doherty. He grew up in Norfolk, Virginia and graduated from Norfolk Catholic High School in 1960. After high school, he enlisted in the Navy and worked on aircraft carriers during the Korean War. After being honorably discharged, he began working as a telephone lineman in Virginia. He moved to North Dakota and lived in Carrington, ND, for several years before moving to Hillsboro, ND in 1992 where he has lived ever since. He married Elizabeth Abrahamson on November 5, 2005, in St. Michael, ND.

Born from Irish and Italian parents, Bob loved cooking and was known for his made-from-scratch pasta sauce. He loved fishing and seafood. Bob was a life time member of VFW Post 4172. He is survived by his wife, Liz; sister Diana Barnett of Cary, NC; daughter, Nancy Doherty of Oxford, NC; daughter Barbara Watson of Norfolk, VA; son, Matthew (Kristen) Doherty of Medina, MN; daughter, Seina Freidig, of West Fargo, ND; stepdaughter, Heather (Nick) Vinje of Hunter, ND; and many grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Connie Furey and his beloved dog Harry.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 2, 2020.
