1/1
Robert Epthelle Mauldin
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert (Bob) Epthelle Mauldin, 88, rode his ship into the horizon as a good sailor should, on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Seaside Healthcare of Atlantic Shores, Virginia Beach, Virginia. His wit and sense of humor will be his legacy and the love he had for his family was the single most important thing in his life.

Bob was born in Albemarle, North Carolina on August 13, 1932, to the late Shufford and Elsie Mauldin. He graduated high school from Albemarle High School, class of 1949, before enlisting in the United States Army where he would serve in the Korean War. After his return, he enlisted in the United States Navy, serving 35 years, and retiring as a CWO-5. He was a 1964 graduate of the US Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island. He served four tours in Vietnam, having been a Gunnery Officer and commanded PBRs along the Mekong River Delta, as well as being stationed on numerous ships throughout his naval career. Bob was a lifetime member of the Albemarle Masonic Lodge #703, Albemarle, North Carolina, reaching 33rd Degree Master Mason.

He was married to Lucille Furr Mauldin on July 31, 1951, in Albemarle, North Carolina. He is survived by two daughters, Saundra Lynn Farrow and Ronda Diane Mauldin; three grandchildren, Joni Honyoust (Derek), Chris Baker (Debbie), and Justin Baker; seven great-grandchildren, Zachary Honyoust, Trinity Honyoust, Joey Baker, Cheyenne Baker, Shannon Baker, Sage Baker, and Coye Alexander; and his sister, Libby Mauldin.

He is predeceased by his wife of 57 years, Lucille Mauldin; his parents, Shufford and Elsie Mauldin of Albemarle, North Carolina; his brother, Tom Mauldin of Atlantic Beach, Florida, and his sister, Tina Secrest.

His daughters would like to thank the staff of Seaside Healthcare of Atlantic Shores for their loving support and care for the last 3 years of their father's life.

Funeral services are under the direction of Woodlawn Funeral Home, 6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd., Norfolk, Virginia. A visitation will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020, from 11:00am to 12:00pm, in the funeral home chapel, with funeral service at 12:00pm, followed by entombment at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum rendering of Military Honors and Masonic Rites. For memory messages of condolences, for the family, please visit www.WoodlawnNorfolk.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
12
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
Send Flowers
DEC
12
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
Norfolk, VA 23502
(757) 455-2838
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 3, 2020
Bob was such a sweet and caring cousin. He always tried to be at our Smith reunions when he could -driving himself to Albemarle NC even when he feared for him to do this. He had a great love of all his family and he will be greatly missed!
Sheila Lambert Lowder
Sheila Lowder
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved