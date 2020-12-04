Robert (Bob) Epthelle Mauldin, 88, rode his ship into the horizon as a good sailor should, on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Seaside Healthcare of Atlantic Shores, Virginia Beach, Virginia. His wit and sense of humor will be his legacy and the love he had for his family was the single most important thing in his life.
Bob was born in Albemarle, North Carolina on August 13, 1932, to the late Shufford and Elsie Mauldin. He graduated high school from Albemarle High School, class of 1949, before enlisting in the United States Army where he would serve in the Korean War. After his return, he enlisted in the United States Navy, serving 35 years, and retiring as a CWO-5. He was a 1964 graduate of the US Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island. He served four tours in Vietnam, having been a Gunnery Officer and commanded PBRs along the Mekong River Delta, as well as being stationed on numerous ships throughout his naval career. Bob was a lifetime member of the Albemarle Masonic Lodge #703, Albemarle, North Carolina, reaching 33rd Degree Master Mason.
He was married to Lucille Furr Mauldin on July 31, 1951, in Albemarle, North Carolina. He is survived by two daughters, Saundra Lynn Farrow and Ronda Diane Mauldin; three grandchildren, Joni Honyoust (Derek), Chris Baker (Debbie), and Justin Baker; seven great-grandchildren, Zachary Honyoust, Trinity Honyoust, Joey Baker, Cheyenne Baker, Shannon Baker, Sage Baker, and Coye Alexander; and his sister, Libby Mauldin.
He is predeceased by his wife of 57 years, Lucille Mauldin; his parents, Shufford and Elsie Mauldin of Albemarle, North Carolina; his brother, Tom Mauldin of Atlantic Beach, Florida, and his sister, Tina Secrest.
His daughters would like to thank the staff of Seaside Healthcare of Atlantic Shores for their loving support and care for the last 3 years of their father's life.
Funeral services are under the direction of Woodlawn Funeral Home, 6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd., Norfolk, Virginia. A visitation will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020, from 11:00am to 12:00pm, in the funeral home chapel, with funeral service at 12:00pm, followed by entombment at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum rendering of Military Honors and Masonic Rites. For memory messages of condolences, for the family, please visit www.WoodlawnNorfolk.com
.