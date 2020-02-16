|
Robert Eugene Gossett, Sr., 87, formerly of Linwood Court and resided in Virginia Beach for more than 50 years, passed away February 15, 2020. Bob was a native of Newark, N.J. born to the late Thomas B. and Marguerite Chamberlain Gossett. He was predeceased by his first wife, Peggy R. Gossett, his second wife, Elizabeth "Libby" B. Gossett and brother, Raymond Gossett. Bob served his country in the United States Navy, he was a veteran of the Korean War and Vietnam he retired in 1972 after 21 years of service as a Chief Petty Officer. He later retired with Civil Service in 1994 after 21 years of service. He was also a member of the Fleet Reserve Association Kempsville Branch #99.
He is survived by his children, Karen Tomkinson (Danny), Kimberly A. Carter (Mike), Robert E. Gossett, Jr. (Christie), and Robin D. Gronemus (Dave); eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; his two sisters, Ann Reynolds (Harry) and Dolores J. Meehan; and brother, William E. Resner (Karen).
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake. A service to celebrate his life will be held Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest at Rosewood Memorial Park, Virginia Beach with full military honors. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service and to leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 16, 2020