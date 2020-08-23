Robert Eugene Page, 78, passed away on Aug. 10th, 2020. He was born in Berkley Norfolk, Virginia to Elic A. and Allie Beach Page on Jan. 7th, 1942. He was preceded by his parents; daughter, Michelle; brothers, William H. Page (Shirley) and Roger D. Page; and partner, Carolyn Cooley. He is survived by his children, Lori (Tony) and Robert E. Page, Jr.; grandchildren, Jamie, Kari, Gerald and Teresa; 2 great-grandchildren, Lukas and Hunter; brothers, James R. Page (Betty), and Alex Page (Terrie); sisters, Carolyn Carey (Mike), and Marilyn Capps. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.Bobby was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. He worked for Ironworkers Local 79 for 27 years, retiring in 1999.The family would like to express special thanks to his longtime friends, Pat Kuhlman, Marge Bennett, Donna Abbell, Matt Silver, and Sabine Hagrove; and Equilibrio Home Health for the excellent care they provided.A private memorial tribute to Bobby will be announced at a later date.