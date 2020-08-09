Robert Everett Elliott, Jr., 70, of Nags Head, North Carolina, passed peacefully, August 5, 2020 after a long courageous battle with cancer. He braved through his chemo treatments with a smile and positive attitude that extended his life allowing him to live life to the fullest.
Everett was born March 20, 1950 in Portsmouth, Virginia. He grew up a member of Calvary Baptist Church where he learned his love for God. His family moved to Churchland in 1962 where he was a paper boy making many acquaintances and some lifelong friends. Everett graduated from Churchland High in 1968.
He attended Chowan College in Murfreesboro, North Carolina, then joined the Air Force, serving four years. After the Air Force he attended VCU and transferred to NSU where he received a BS degree in Business.
Everett worked for the Army as a civilian (Quality Assurance Specialist, Ammunition Surveillance) for many years. He traveled the world with his job and served in Iraq. He retired as a Disabled Veteran and continued to travel the world making exciting memories with his longtime companion JoAnn Spencer.
Everett's dream was to retire at the Outer Banks, and live on the water. He enjoyed his boat, fishing, family and friends. He lived his life to the fullest and accomplished all his dreams and goals. He brought joy and great memories to everyone who met him especially through his love of music. His spirit was contagious. He was the life of the party.
Everett is predeceased by his father Robert Everett Elliott Sr. He is survived by his mother, Lorraine Lewis Elliott, his two sisters, Brenda (Mark) Gillette, Delores (Walker) Spence, his daughter, Melissa Elliott, and his two grandchildren Courtlynn and Mason, his nephews, Barry, Darren (Michelle), Bryan (Valentina) and niece, Holly. Great nieces Kaitlyn, Victoria and great nephew Joey. He was loved by all and will be very much missed.
Everett was an amazing father who loved his daughter and grandchildren to no end. He thoroughly enjoyed life. He loved the Good Lord and fulfilled his life and duties here on earth so he can now fly high in peace.
Pink Floyd - "Wish You Were Here"
Bob Dylan - "Knockin' on Heaven's Door"
The family will have a "Celebration of Life" at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 2117 London Blvd. Portsmouth, VA. 23704. Online condolences may be made to the family at hdoliver.com
.