Robert Fitzgerald Neas, son of Walter and Angela Neas, died on April 2 at South Shore Hospital after a long illness at the age of 52.

Â  Robert is survived by his three children, Robert, Madison and Hannah; his parents, Walter and Angela Neas of Raynham; his brothers, Michael Neas of Virginia Beach and David Neas of Brockton; his sister Cynthia Simmons of Taunton, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Â  Robert was a longtime resident of East Bridgewater MA where he served as a letter carrier for the US Postal Service for 25 years.

Robert greatly enjoyed spending time with his three children, Bobby, Maddie, and Hannah. He also enjoyed skiing, fishing and playing the drums.

He moved to his summer vacation spot of Virginia Beach in 2018 and to be closer to his older brother Mike and nephew Mark. Robert enjoyed his brief time there where he continued to carry mail for the Postal Service and spending time with family and his girlfriend, Barbara.

Due to the current health crisis he will be laid to rest in a private ceremony with a memorial service to be scheduled at a later date.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 5, 2020
