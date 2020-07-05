Robert Floyd Hughes, Sr., 96, passed away Wednesday July 1, 2020. He was the last surviving of 7 children born in Old Forge, PA to the late Gideon H. and Emily Pierce Hughes and was also predeceased by his beloved wife, Maude Byrum Hughes. He served his country faithfully in the U.S. Marine Corps and subsequently retired as Dock Master from NORSHIPCO in 1989. He was a member of the C.C.C., charter member of IBB 684, and attended Indian River Baptist Church where he loved singing in the senior choir.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Emily Sue Bennett (Butch), Robert Hughes, Jr. (Sharon), Gary Hughes (Carol), Kathryn Rodriguez (Peter), 8 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 1 great great-grandchild. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and dear friends.
The family will receive friends Monday, July 6, 2020 at 12pm at Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempsville Rd. Chesapeake. A funeral ceremony will begin promptly at 1pm with burial to follow in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com
to view the service if unable to attend and to leave a condolence to the family.