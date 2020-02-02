|
Robert "Bobby" Irving Forman of Norfolk passed away January 29, 2020 in his home, aged 97. Bobby was born in the Greenfield, New York, March 25, 1922. He spent his youth on a farm in Ellenville, NY, just outside of NYC, with his grandparents during the depression. He later reunited with his parents, Abraham Forman of NY and Clara nee Buller of Austria. They lived in the Bronx, NY. The family finally settled in Portsmouth, VA where his parents owned a restaurant.
Bobby was preceded in death by his younger siblings: Sondra "Sandy" Deane, Alvin "Dutch" Forman, Geraldine "Gerry" Forman and Muriel "Mitzi" Farrell and grandniece Bonnie "Bunny" Deane. At a young age, Bobby became provider and care taker for his sister, Gerry, until her death in 1981. Bobby was never married and had no children. Bobby will be missed by his surviving nieces and nephews: Mathew "Max" Forman, his wife Alice and their children Tony, Heidi and Holly; Eric Forman and his wife, Amy; Francis "Snookie" Andrews and her children Tricia and Cynthia; David Deane and many others including his grandniece Sarah Deane. Â
Bobby enlisted in the Army Dec 22, 1942. He served at the Battle of the Bulge, a critical and brutal WWII battle. Years later, Bobby watched the series, "Band of Brothers", and declared that it is was a very accurate depiction of what the men on the front lines actually went through. He served time in Post War Germany, as well, before separating from the Army Air Corps, in 1946, as a Signal Man in the 394th Signal Company.
In 1947, Bobby worked for Naval Aviation Depot (NADEP) formerly NARF, receiving many awards. He worked as an aviation electronics mechanic until he retired in 1979.
Bobby was a friendly, humble, quiet man, slow to anger and quick of wit. He respected nature and loved wildlife as an avid outdoorsman and sportsman at his cabin in Tulls Creek, Moyock, NC. Bobby enjoyed having coffee with his friends. They met up routinely at the old K&K toy store lunch counter at Wards Corner, where he had lived since 1961. Later, he would visit McDonald's for his coffee. Many people saw Bobby as a morning fixture during his regular walks in the area. He could always be counted on to say, "Hello". He loved to walk and walked several miles a day on his journeys, well beyond age 96. To his last day, he was independent and still walking about. Bobby enjoyed visits from family and Christmas get togethers every year. He followed sports, particularly baseball. Bobby was one of the last of the "Greatest Generation" and he will be missed.Â
Per Bobby's request, there will be no funeral. Please consider a donation to the in his name.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 2, 2020