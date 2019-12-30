|
Franklin - Robert Francis "Beaver" Kannan, 67, passed away December 24,
2019 peacefully in his home. A lifelong resident of Franklin, He was predeceased by his father Louis Joseph Kannan and a brother Charles Louis Kannan. He graduated from Franklin High School in 1970 and was captain of the football team. He acquired his BA in Psychology & Sociology from University of Virginia and MBA from William & Mary. After working 27 years in Sales & Marketing, he decided to pursue the career switcher program with ODU & received his Certification in Special Education for the State of Virginia. He worked for Southampton County Public Schools as a Special Education Teacher since 2008. He received his 10-year Service Excellence Award in 2018 after retiring on disability due to illness. He loved teaching and helping kids excel. He always encouraged them to do their best, to get their Education. As he was out in the community several students would come up to him and tell him, "Mr. Kannan if not for you I would not have graduated from High School". He was the Employee of the Month in November 2017 while working with The Fresh Start Center for Southampton County Public Schools. He grew up with the nickname "Beaver" which stuck with him for the rest of his life. He loved the community, his family and friends, and UVA sports.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 27 years, Peggy (His Angel) Sue Cutchins Kannan; two sons Joshua Robert Kannan (Isabella) and Jared Charles Kannan; his mother Marguerite Rabil Kannan; two sisters Madeline K. Marks (Dale) and Theresa Louise Kannan; two brothers William J. Kannan (Bess) and James Allen Kannan (Lori), and Peggy's family, Gina and Garland Lowe, Raleigh and Toni Cutchins, and his special cousins, nieces, nephews, and his Rock Church Family.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2 PM Saturday, January 4, 2020 in Wright Funeral Home with Pastor David Dillon officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. In lieu of flowers Memorial Donations can be made to the Ben S. Dillon Life Center, Rock Church, 130 Lakeview Drive, Franklin, VA 23851. www.wrightfuneralhome.org.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 30, 2019