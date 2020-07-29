1/2
Robert G. "Bob" Liverman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert (Bob) G. Liverman, 102 years old, of Virginia Beach VA, passed away on July 27th, 2020.

Born in Boston, MA in 1918, son of Lena and Joseph Liverman, he graduated in 1941 from Boston University School of Management. He was most happily married to Marcella M. Marks for over 56 years until her death in 1997. Bob was a Captain in the US Army Air Corps during WWII after which he moved to Roanoke Rapids, NC where he and Marcella ran the upscale women's apparel shop, "Fannye's." At the age of 85, Bob married Anna Lee Goldfarb of Newport News, VA and they traveled the world until her death in 2014.

Bob Liverman was a pillar in his community serving as president at the local chapters of the NC Symphony Society, American Red Cross, Chairman of the Human Relations Commission, founding chairman of the Roanoke Rapids Housing Authority and past president of Temple Emanu-El in Weldon, NC. He also served on the board of directors at Ohef Sholom Temple and was an avid supporter of the arts.

He is survived by his daughters Betty Moritz and Nancy Millstein, his sister Helene Bernstein, his special friend, Betty Hecht, his five grandchildren Jill (Mark) Campbell, Randi (Hutch Coburn) Moritz, Scott (Jae Lee) Millstein, Rachael (Gerald) Coakley, Deborah (Joshua) Kronenberg, and 14 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Ohef Sholom temple in Norfolk, or your charity of choice. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1501 Colonial Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23517
(757) 622-7353
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved