Robert (Bob) G. Liverman, 102 years old, of Virginia Beach VA, passed away on July 27th, 2020.
Born in Boston, MA in 1918, son of Lena and Joseph Liverman, he graduated in 1941 from Boston University School of Management. He was most happily married to Marcella M. Marks for over 56 years until her death in 1997. Bob was a Captain in the US Army Air Corps during WWII after which he moved to Roanoke Rapids, NC where he and Marcella ran the upscale women's apparel shop, "Fannye's." At the age of 85, Bob married Anna Lee Goldfarb of Newport News, VA and they traveled the world until her death in 2014.
Bob Liverman was a pillar in his community serving as president at the local chapters of the NC Symphony Society, American Red Cross, Chairman of the Human Relations Commission, founding chairman of the Roanoke Rapids Housing Authority and past president of Temple Emanu-El in Weldon, NC. He also served on the board of directors at Ohef Sholom Temple and was an avid supporter of the arts.
He is survived by his daughters Betty Moritz and Nancy Millstein, his sister Helene Bernstein, his special friend, Betty Hecht, his five grandchildren Jill (Mark) Campbell, Randi (Hutch Coburn) Moritz, Scott (Jae Lee) Millstein, Rachael (Gerald) Coakley, Deborah (Joshua) Kronenberg, and 14 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Ohef Sholom temple in Norfolk, or your charity of choice
