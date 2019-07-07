Robert G Tyrrell died July 1st after a long battle with cancer. Bob was born in 1945 in Baltimore, Maryland and graduated from Towson High. He graduated with a Bachelor of Architecture degree and as a U.S.Navy Ensign from the University of Virginia in 1968. After the University Bob went to Navy flight training and earned his aviator wings. He then served as a Navy Flight Instructor and A6 Intruder attack pilot on active duty. After active duty he served in the Naval Reserve, commanding an A6 squadron and additional commands, retiring as a Captain.



As an architect, Bob practiced with firms in Norfolk and was licensed in Virginia, North Carolina and Washington,D.C. As a professional pilot he flew for FedEx, usually on international routes and enjoyed the world travel.



Bob and his wife Mary were predeceased by a son Brian (1972-74). Mary, the love of his life for more than 50 years, survives him as does his son Michael, daughter-in-law Pam, and grandchildren Payton and Justin.



Private memorial and burial ceremonies will be held by the family. The family cordially invites those who knew Bob to join them for food and drink at the Cavalier Yacht and Country Club on August 4th from 3 to 5 PM to celebrate his life. Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 7, 2019