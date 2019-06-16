Robert Gaitens



Robert Gaitens, 89, went to be with the Lord on June 11, 2019. He was born on March 31, 1930 to the late Peter John Gaitens and Alice Hughes Gaitens in Washington, Pennsylvania. In addition to his parents, Robert is also predeceased by his 5 siblings. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Linda Annette Gaitens, sons Peter Gaitens (Dee), Robert Gaitens (Pamela), and Paul Gaitens (Vanessa); daughters, Karen Palumbo (Tom), Alice Catherman (Kevin), Doris Fine (Stuart), Linda Magrath (Jimmy); 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.



Robert served in the United States Air Force for 20 years and was the Number 1 Recruiter for two years in a row. In addition to his years in the military, he worked for the United States Post Office for 28 years where he received recognition for his dedication. Robert loved the Pittsburgh Steelers and reading newspapers, especially the obituaries. He had a great but sarcastic sense of humor. Robert was a wonderful father, pop-pop and husband who will be greatly missed by all.



The family plans to have a 90th birthday party to celebrate Robertâ€™s life in March. To express online condolences, please visit www.vacremationsociety.com.



